Man and woman stabbed in Fullerton. Police suspect the woman's son

A man is injured and a woman is dead after a stabbing in Fullerton early Tuesday in which the woman’s son is a suspect, authorities said.

Police received a 911 call at about 1:41 a.m. Tuesday about a woman who was “screaming that she had been stabbed” in the 100 block of South Pritchard Avenue, the Fullerton Police Department said in a statement.

When officers arrived, they found the 50-year-old woman outside an apartment complex with a stab wound to her abdomen and her 75-year-old boyfriend, who had been stabbed in the arm, inside the building, police said. The attacker had fled.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said. The man was in serious condition early Tuesday. The victims’ names have not been released.

Police said the suspect is the woman’s son. The suspect, who is in his 30s, lived with the victims and his sister.

At some point Monday night, the suspect had gotten into an argument with his adult sister and went to his bedroom. His mother tried speaking to him through his bedroom door, but he refused to open it, police said.

When he did emerge, he had a knife in his hand and stabbed his mother and her boyfriend before fleeing, authorities said.

Officers found the suspect and what is believed to be the knife used in the attack nearby, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked in the Fullerton Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and names are being withheld until the Orange County Coroner notifies next of kin, police said.

hailey.branson@latimes.com

Twitter: @haileybranson