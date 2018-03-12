Police fatally shoot driver who struck officer with car at Garden Grove motel, authorities say

Garden Grove police fatally shot a man who authorities said struck an officer with his car.
The incident began about 12:33 a.m. Sunday, when two officers were on foot patrol in the parking lot of the Grove Motel in the 9800 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, according to the department. The officers approached a parked Honda Accord with three people inside.
After an initial contact, the driver tried to flee and struck an officer with the vehicle, authorities said. Police then opened fire, striking the driver multiple times.
Two passengers, a man and a woman, were not injured or arrested. The officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He has been released, the department said.
Paramedics took the driver, who was not identified, to a trauma center, where he died, Lt. Patrick Gildea said.
The Orange County district attorney's office and the Garden Grove Police Department are investigating the shooting.
