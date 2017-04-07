Man and woman fatally shot in unincorporated area north of Carson

Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting deaths of a woman and a man Friday in an unincorporated area north of Carson, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.

The two fatal shootings were reported about 5 p.m. less than half a mile from each other, but authorities said it was not clear whether the incidents were related.

The woman was shot near the intersection of Avalon and Alondra boulevards and died after she was taken to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was shot to the north, near 154th St. and San Pedro St, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500, or anonymously provide tips by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).

There have been two other homicides within a one-mile radius of Friday’s slayings, according to the Homicide Report, an online database maintained by The Times.

