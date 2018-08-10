Judge rejects plea deals in deadly Oakland 'Ghost Ship' fire

Alameda County Judge James Cramer said Friday that Derick Almena, 48, didn’t accept “full responsibility and remorse.”
The plea deal called for sentencing Almena to nine years in prison and Max Harris, 28, to six years. Relatives of victims of the deadly blaze had slammed the proposed sentences as too lenient.
Almena’s attorney, Tony Serra, told reporters after the hearing that he will take the case to trial.
Prosecutors say the two men turned the warehouse into a residential death trap by cluttering it with highly flammable knickknacks and blocking the few exits.
This article will be updated.