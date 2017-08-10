Girl, 12, killed after man with shotgun walks up to Victorville home and opens fire

A 12-year-old girl was fatally shot Wednesday evening when a man armed with a shotgun sprayed gunfire into her Victorville home, authorities said.

Makiya Walls was inside her two-story home just before 8:30 p.m. when the man walked up and fired several rounds, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A neighbor told KCBS-TV she heard four shots in 17000 block of Monaco Drive, but thought it was fireworks.

Shortly after the gunfire, a white, possibly four-door sedan was seen speeding from the area, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, they found Makiya suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a hospital, where she later died, deputies said.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

