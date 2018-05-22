Catholic girls' high school in Glendora received 'threatening' letter, principal says

A girls' Catholic high school in Glendora received a letter this week that was "threatening in content," the principal said in a letter to parents on Monday.
The letter to St. Lucy's Priory School, which was received Monday, contained "no specific threat to any individual, class or group," wrote Principal Helen Dziuk.
Sgt. Shawna Cellelo with the Glendora Police Department said detectives were at the school Tuesday morning and had contacted the FBI. They were conducting interviews, and it was an active investigation, she said.
"As in the past, the safety of all students, parents, staff and anyone entering the school grounds is of primary concern," Dziuk wrote. "Police presence on campus will again be visible starting tomorrow."
Planned campus ceremonies, including one that introduces new student leadership and celebrates graduating seniors, will be attended by police officers, Dziuk wrote.
"Campus safety officers will be added and the faculty and staff have heightened vigilance and alert," Dziuk wrote.
