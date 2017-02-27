Vandalism at West Covina church investigated as possible hate crime

Police in West Covina are investigating graffiti that was sprayed on two church statues as a possible hate crime.

Surveillance video shows someone in black clothing and a mask walking up to St. Christopher Catholic Church, at 629 S. Glendora Ave., just before 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Cpl. Rudy Lopez, spokesman for the West Covina Police Department.

Using black spray paint, the suspect defaced the statues of the Virgin Mary and St. Christopher as well as the pavement and church windows, Lopez said.

The writings said, “Bow down to Jehovah” and “Inferior God. Worthless carved image,” according to Lopez.

He said the markings referred to Bible passages: Exodus 20:45, Isaiah 8 and Matthew 24:11.

It is unclear what the writings mean, but they are being investigated as a possible hate crime, he said.

Anyone with details about the matter is urged to call the West Covina Police Department at (626) 939-8557.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA

