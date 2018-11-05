Shooting at detox treatment facility in Northern California leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

One man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting early Monday at a detox facility in Marin County, officials said.
The Marin County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 1:33 a.m. from Helen Vine Detox Center reporting that staff members had been shot.
Deputies arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds, but authorities could not confirm whether the victims worked at the facility.
One man died at the scene, and another man and a woman were taken to Marin General Hospital following the shooting. Their conditions were unknown.
The shooter fled the scene, officials said. Local and staff law enforcement, including a California Highway Patrol helicopter unit, searched the immediate area and did not find a potential suspect.
The Helen Vine Recovery Center, at 301 Smith Ranch Road in San Rafael, is a licensed 26-bed co-ed residential detox program that provides treatment to people with substance use disorders and those experiencing both addiction and mental illnesses, according to its website.
The center is run by Buckelew Programs, a large nonprofit that provides mental health and substance use disorder treatment in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties. The organization also runs the North Bay Suicide Prevention Hotline.
A call placed Monday morning to the Helen Vine Detox Center went unanswered.