Sailor injured by helicopter blade dies

By Gary Warth
Feb 24, 2018 | 4:25 PM
A sailor died Saturday from injuries sustained earlier this week from being struck by the rear blade of a UH-1Y Venom helicopter similar to one shown here at Lake O'Neil at Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps)

A sailor who was seriously injured by a spinning helicopter rotor at Camp Pendleton earlier this week has died, the Marine Corps said Saturday.

The sailor, who had been assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, was struck by a spinning UH-1Y Venom tail rotor blade about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday at Camp Pendleton, officials said.

The sailor was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, officials said, and was pronounced dead about 5:40 a.m. Saturday.

The incident is currently under investigation, and the name of the sailor is being withheld pending notification of family.

