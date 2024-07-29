Marine killed by a Humvee rollover during combat training accident is identified

The entrance to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, where a Marine died after a vehicle rollover during combat training. Vehicle rollovers are a leading cause of death in the U.S. military.

A training exercise at the U.S. Marine base in Twentynine Palms turned deadly after a Humvee rolled over, killing a Marine, authorities said.

The Marine, identified as Staff Sgt. Jerry L. Betzold, 26, was rushed to the nearby Robert E. Bush Naval hospital after the accident Saturday, then evacuated to the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he died a day later, according to a statement by the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center on Facebook. No other Marines were injured in the incident.

For the record: An earlier version of this article and its headline stated that a Marine was crushed to death by a Humvee. The cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Marine during this difficult time,” the Marines said.

Betzold, from Avon, Ind., was assigned to the Tactical Training Exercise Control Group, which manages service level training exercises. The incident happened during a routine training exercise meant to simulate a battle with live fire, according the Marine Corps.

It is unclear whether a vehicle malfunction or some other factor caused the lethal mishap; the cause of death is still under investigation. Humvees can weigh anywhere from 5 to 7 tons, the equivalent of a large adult elephant.

“Staff Sergeant Jerry Betzold represents all that is good and pure in our nation and Corps,” Col. David Hart, director of the Tactical Training Exercise Control Group, said in a statement. “He tragically lost his life while working to ensure our combat formations remain ready when the nation needs them.”

Betzold received several awards during his tenure, including the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and the Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation.

Dozens of friends and fellow service members turned to Facebook to share their condolences and memories of Betzold.

“Waking up to an early morning text saying that we lost you brother hurt like no other,” one post read. “Your motivation and love to the Marines will always resonate.”

Vehicle rollovers are one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. military. CNN reported in 2019 that more American service members die each year from training accidents than from combat. The Government Accountability Office studied tactical vehicle accidents over a nine-year period from 2010 and 2019, finding that “driver inattention, supervision lapses, and training shortfalls were common causes” of fatal rollovers.

Earlier this year, five Marines based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar died in a helicopter crash as they flew back from a routine training mission in Indian Springs, Nev.