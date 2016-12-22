Holiday nightmare: More than 200 flights canceled or delayed at jam-packed LAX

Planning on traveling through Los Angeles International Airport for the holidays? You might have better luck hitching a ride on Santa’s sleigh.

Airport officials said nearly 230 flights have been either canceled or delayed as the first of two rain storms caused gridlock for hours and forced authorities to switch flight operations Wednesday and Thursday. Instead of flying west toward the ocean, planes were forced to head east over urban areas due to high winds, said airport spokeswoman Mary Grady. The switch, she said, “slows things down.”

But that’s not the only issue contributing to the crawl.

“The airport is at capacity,” she said.

Airport terminals are packed with travelers because of the holiday season, Grady said. As holiday travelers flock to the airport, more equipment has been brought in to help with inspections. Daily takeoffs also increased from 1,750 to 1,900.

And, if that wasn’t enough, lost and forgotten luggage is causing major disruptions.

On Wednesday, police evacuated passengers from three terminals after an unattended package was found.

“As the day went on it started to back up,” Grady said.

Any time unattended baggage is spotted, airport workers are required to report it to police, Grady said. That triggers a massive response including bomb-sniffing dogs, she said.

In the rush of the holidays, it’s easy to misplace items, Grady said. She asked passengers to keep their possessions close and make sure their baggage is with them at all times.

Rain and snow in other parts of the country, she said, are also slowing operations in Los Angeles. Heavy snow in Colorado forced some airlines to cancel flights. Cancellations and delays have also affected travel in Chicago.

“It’s very much a ripple effect,” Grady said.

But travelers can avoid headaches, she said, if they plan ahead.

She advised passengers to check the status of their flights before they head to the airport. They should also monitor weather or delays at their intended destinations.

And don’t forget to use same tips and plan ahead on Jan. 2 and 3 — those are the airport’s busiest days.

