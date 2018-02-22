Man arrested in beating death of 89-year-old woman in Hollywood

An 89-year-old woman was beaten to death in an apartment near Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Jerrod Vaile-Martindale, 29, was arrested on suspicion of murder after he attacked the woman in the 7000 block of Hawthorne Avenue around 12:30 p.m., according to an LAPD spokeswoman.
The victim, who was not identified, resided at the apartment building with several roommates whom she was not related to, police said. Vaile-Martindale was visiting the residence when he became embroiled in an argument with the victim, according to police.
Vaile-Martindale is not related to the victim, and it was not clear what sparked the argument, police said.
The suspect is being held in lieu of $2 million bail, and a case has been presented to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.
