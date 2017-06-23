Argument between roommates in Hollywood Hills West ends in deadly officer-involved shooting

One man is dead and a police investigation is underway after up to nine Los Angeles police officers fired on a tenant armed with a gun inside his Hollywood Hills West apartment, officials said.

Witness video broadcast by local media recorded dozens of gunshots thundering through the neighborhood in the 7200 block of Hillside Avenue about 11 p.m. Thursday after police say a tenant in the building pulled a gun on officers.

Police had gone to the apartment in response to a reported battery and found the man arguing with his roommate, said Officer Irma Mota.

While the police were there, “the suspect at some point produces a handgun and at that point an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Sgt. Frank Preciado said.

At some point after that, the man stepped out onto his fourth floor balcony and a second officer-involved shooting occurred. The man was struck and killed in the second shooting, Preciado said. Up to nine officers fired their weapons during the incident, he said.

“We have witnesses’ accounts saying that they heard officers say, ‘Drop the gun, drop the gun!’” Preciado said.

Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times An investigation is underway in the 7000 block of Hillside Ave. in Hollywood following a fatal officer-involved shooting. An investigation is underway in the 7000 block of Hillside Ave. in Hollywood following a fatal officer-involved shooting. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

No officers were injured.

Detectives are speaking with the man’s roommate to see if he knows why the man pulled out a gun.

“Don’t know if he was under the influence, why he would arm himself,” Preciado said.

The man’s body remained at the scene and has not yet been identified as of 6 a.m., the coroner said.

