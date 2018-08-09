Holy fire grows to 9,600 acres; arson suspect set to appear in court

The Holy fire grew to more than 9,600 acres by Thursday morning, continuing to burn areas of Orange and Riverside counties as it creeps toward canyon homes, officials said.
The blaze now stands at 9,614 acres, with firefighters achieving only 5% containment, the Cleveland National Forest said on Twitter. Officials are hoping favorable weather conditions over the weekend will help them stem the fire’s advance.
Evacuations have been ordered in McVicker Canyon, Rice Canyon, Horsethief Canyon, El Cariso, Rancho Capistrano, Indian Canyon, Glen Eden, Sycamore Creek and Mayhew Canyon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Ortega Highway corridor from Lookout Roadhouse to Nichols Institute also was included in the evacuation order.
Police said Wednesday the blaze may have begun as an act of arson. Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of felony arson and making a threat to terrorize in connection with the ignition of the Holy fire.
He is set to be arraigned Thursday, according to a spokeswoman for the Orange County district attorney’s office. It was not clear whether he had retained an attorney. Clark is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
Prior to his arrest, Clark gave a rambling interview to a television reporter, claiming he did not know how the fire began.
“I was asleep. I had two earplugs in,” he said, according to a report by KABC-TV Channel 7. “I’ve been up for, like, 20-some-odd days because Mission Hospital put me on this Amblin stuff.”
Firefighters across the state are battling 18 wildfires that have scorched more than 600,000 acres, bolstered by an extremely warm July and years of drought that have left underbrush ripe to burn.
The sprawling Mendocino Complex fire in Lake County, which became the largest in state history earlier this week, had grown to 304,402 acres as of Thursday morning, officials said. In Redding, the deadly Carr fire stood at approximately 177,000 acres.
The Carr fire has destroyed 1,077 homes and claimed seven lives, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The Donnell fire in Stanislaus County, which drew concern when it grew exponentially over the weekend, has now burned 17,941 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.