Woman dies at small park near LAPD headquarters

Apr 04, 2018 | 11:35 AM
A small tent was placed over the body of a woman who died near the headquarters of the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday morning. (Benjamin Oreskes / Los Angeles Times)

A woman believed to be homeless died outside Los Angeles police headquarters Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The discovery created a small spectacle for onlookers as an officer attempted to revive the woman with CPR while paramedics headed to the scene about 9 a.m. People on social media commented on the incident as a symptom of the city's growing homeless crisis.

An officer at the scene told a Los Angeles Times reporter he believed the woman to be homeless and that she had gone into cardiac arrest.

The woman's identity and an official cause of death have yet to be determined.

The body was on the sidewalk between 2nd Street and a dog park next to police headquarters.

Los Angeles Fire spokesman Bryan Humphrey said paramedics were called to the scene after an officer spotted a "person down" at the small grassy area where many locals let their dogs play.

Witnesses said a police officer gave the woman CPR until paramedics arrived.

About an hour after the initial call, the woman's body remained at the scene, covered in a white sheet and shielded by a white tent police had erected.

