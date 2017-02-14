Man, 92, arrested on suspicion of killing wife on Valentine's Day

A 92-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting his wife during a dispute, Los Angeles police said.

The Valentine’s Day slaying began as an argument at the couple’s home in the 1700 block of West 60th Street, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

During the dispute, the man grabbed a shotgun and opened fire at his 72-year-old wife, Lopez said.

Police were called to the home just before 7 p.m., where the woman was pronounced dead. Her identity was not released pending notification of family members.

The man was arrested at the home, and his name was not released. A shotgun was recovered by detectives, Lopez said.

Police did not know how long the couple were married.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno