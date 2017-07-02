Husband suspected of stabbing wife in one of 3 unrelated slayings overnight in L.A. County

Two women and a man were killed in three unrelated slayings overnight in Carson, Lancaster and Palmdale, and the husband of one victim is in custody, authorities said Sunday.

In the first killing, a husband is suspected of stabbing his wife to death about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in Lancaster after an argument on the 4200 block of Jonathan Street, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Kelvin Moody said in a statement.

The husband, who has two children with the victim, remains in custody while homicide detectives investigate.

In the second slaying, sheriff’s deputies responded to a “medical rescue” call about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Palmdale. They found a man shot multiple times in the upper torso at 70th Street East south of East Avenue M, Moody said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The third killing, of a woman in Carson, occurred about 3:30 a.m. Deputies responded to a “person down” call and found the woman nonresponsive and with a “traumatic injury to her upper torso” in the 800 block of Pacific Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Gordon said.

Sheriff’s officials provided no other information on that homicide and did not release the identities of any victims or suspects in the three killings.

tony.barboza@latimes.com

@tonybarboza