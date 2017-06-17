L.A. area Muslims to help homeless on skid row in final days of Ramadan

For nearly 20 years, Muslims in the greater Los Angeles area have gathered to serve the homeless on skid row.

On Sunday, in the final days of Ramadan this year, hundreds are expected to gather once again for the 18th annual Humanitarian Day. Volunteers are to provide fresh meals, hygiene kits, clothing and towels, backpacks and school supplies.

By one count, Los Angeles County’s homeless population has risen 23% over last year.

“We are Angelenos, we are Americans, we are Muslims and we are goodwill ambassadors living the values of our Islamic faith through service to those in need,” Umar Hakim, executive director of the ILM Foundation and lead organizer of Humanitarian Day, said in a statement.

A welcome rally is set to kick off at 10 a.m. on Maple Avenue, between 5th and 6th streets, and the event is scheduled to last until noon. The plan calls for medical screenings to be provided by UMMA (University Muslim Medical Assn.) Community Clinic physicians, along with free dental services provided by Dental Care for Children.

Other Humanitarian Day events were taking place on Saturday in Santa Ana, Pasadena and the Inland Empire.

