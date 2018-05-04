Hungry bear breaks into North Lake Tahoe home, snacks on fruit and bread

Authorities this week chased off a bear bandit who burglarized a mountain bungalow in North Lake Tahoe.
The "hungry and fearless bear" broke into a home at Northstar in the afternoon to snack on some groceries, the Placer County Sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page.
"The homeowners called us, and our deputies were able to chase him out of the house, after he snacked on some fruit and bread," the Facebook post read.
The sheriff's office posted a video to its YouTube page — titled "Bad Bear Burglarizes Mountain Bungalow" — that showed the bear atop an island countertop and later eating on the ground.
"As bears are coming out of hibernation, please use utmost caution if you encounter them," authorities said in the post. "In this case, the homeowners were very grateful to the deputies who got the bear out of their house with no injuries and no property damage."
