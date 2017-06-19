Police searching for man who tried to kidnap an Irvine store employee

Police are looking for a man who they say tried to kidnap a woman working at an Irvine baby store Saturday.

Surveillance video shows a man in a white shirt and plaid shorts talking to an employee at Mon Beau Bebe, in the Woodbury Town Center around before 7:20 p.m. He followed her around the store before grabbing her hair and trying to drag her into the storage room by her ponytail.

The woman crouched down on the floor and tried to free herself, and “told him there were video surveillance cameras in the store,” according to an Irvine Police Deptartment news release. After about 15 seconds the man let go of the woman and ran out.

The suspect is described as an Asian man in his 40s, of medium height and build. “He was last seen wearing plaid shorts, a white short-sleeve shirt, tennis shoes and eyeglasses.”

Anyone who recognizes him or has information should contact Irvine Police Det. Ed Kim at (949) 724-7179 or ekim@cityofirvine.org; or Det. Keith Herter at (949) 724-7183 or kherter@cityofirvine.org.

