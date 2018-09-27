Two men are dead after separate shootings at Jack in the Box restaurants

Police are investigating two fatal shootings at separate Jack in the Box restaurants in Los Angeles and San Diego counties.
Early Wednesday morning, Long Beach police officers responded to a call of a shooting at Atlantic Avenue and 52nd Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant who had been shot in the torso. The man, later identified as 20-year-old Hawthorne resident Guy Eugene Alford, died at the scene.
According to a GoFundMe campaign created Wednesday for Alford’s family, the Inglewood native played football at Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills before going on to play for Long Beach Community College. Alford was finishing a few classes to qualify for a scholarship to a college football program, the post said.
In San Diego County, officers received a call about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday of a shooting on Campo Road near Sweetwater Springs Boulevard, the site of another Jack in the Box restaurant.
Two men were taken to a hospital, where one died. Neither of the men in the San Diego shooting has been identified.