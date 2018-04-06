Actress Jaime King's 4-year-old son struck by glass in Beverly Hills car vandalism

Actress Jaime King's 4-year-old son was struck by glass when a man jumped on her car in Beverly Hills, smashing its rear windshield, police said.
Police received several calls shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday when Paul Francis Floyd, 47, allegedly vandalized two cars in the 400 block of North Bedford Drive, said Lt. Elisabeth Albanese of the Beverly Hills Police Department.
First the man kicked a car stopped in a driveway, causing damage. Then he jumped on King's car, which was parked along the curb with her son and friend inside, shattering the back windshield. King was outside of the car.
When the driver, King's friend, got out of the car and confronted the suspect, he threw a can at her, striking her arm.
Floyd was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment, misdemeanor battery and two counts of felony vandalism. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail and is due in court Friday.
In a statement posted on Twitter, King said she and her son were shaken up.
"The attack was incredibly violent, and my 4-year-old son was obviously the target of the individual's brutal attack, which is terrifying," she said. She also said she was saddened that the paparazzi "chose to terrorize my son and I by shoving cameras in our face during an attack."
Police launched a secondary investigation related to the photographers for intentional harassment of a child or ward of another person because of that person's employment, Albanese said.
Twitter: @AleneTchek