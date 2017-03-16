Man faces attempted murder and hate crime charges in Koreatown hammer attack on woman

A Korean man who allegedly bludgeoned a woman with a hammer in a Koreatown strip mall last Friday has been charged with attempted murder with an allegation that the attack was a hate crime, police said.
The attack took place on the second floor of a plaza in the 1000 block of South Vermont Avenue. The woman yelled for help, and a security guard subdued the suspect until police arrived at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.
KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that the suspect attacked the woman after asking if she was Korean. The woman sustained numerous lacerations and contusions and was transported to a local hospital, police said. Her condition was not known.
Video footage of the attack showed the man approaching the woman and speaking to her, then going away, before returning to abruptly begin hitting her with a hammer.
Korean media reports said both the victim and suspect were Korean nationals who did not know each other.
The attack was widely reported in South Korea, where a random stabbing last May triggered soul searching on misogyny after the suspect told police he chose to attack a woman because he felt belittled by women.
