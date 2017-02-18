Cleanup begins after powerful storm slams Southern California

Cleanup was beginning across Southern California on Saturday after a storm that forecasters billed as the most powerful in years caused flooding on multiple freeways, triggered dramatic mudslides and downed hundreds of trees and power lines.

The storm was moving out Saturday morning after dumping record rain in some areas and leaving havoc in its wake.

Thousands of Los Angeles County residents remained without power early Saturday, while road crews scrambled to repair sinkholes throughout the area, including one in Studio City that swallowed two vehicles Friday night. No one was injured in the incident.

Live updates: Strongest storm in years moves into L.A. area »

Evacuation orders were lifted early Saturday in Duarte, where mudflows threatened dozens of homes Friday night. The city erected concrete and wood barriers to protect neighborhoods after wildfires last summer made the area vulnerable to mudslides.

All lanes were reopened on the 5 Freeway in the Sun Valley area after heavy flooding caused a shutdown that lasted through early Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Crews were still cleaning the remnants of a mudslide on the 210 Freeway in Altadena. Calls about the mudslide came in at 5:49 p.m., the CHP’s Officer Peter Nicholson said.

As of 8:50 a.m. Saturday, there had been no fatalities reported because of storm-related traffic conditions in Los Angeles County, he said.

Friday’s storm arrived with wind gusts that topped 80 mph in some parts of Los Angeles County and intense bursts of heavy rain, a potent combination that at one point Friday evening had more than half a dozen major freeways and highways around the region closed.

The deluge created surreal scenes: Cars trapped by rising waters along the 5 and 110 freeways, churning mudflows ripping through canyon and high-desert roads and a massive landslide in the San Bernardino Mountains captured on video.

In San Bernardino County, two lanes of the southbound 15 Freeway near Highway 13 in the Cajon Pass remained closed early Saturday after a section of the road weakened by rushing water collapsed, toppling a fire truck into the creek below.

A crew of three firefighters was driving in the lane closest to the shoulder around 8:30 p.m. Friday night when they felt the engine's back tires sinking into the roadway, said San Bernardino County Fire Capt. Mike McClintock. The crew managed to escape before the road gave way.

In the San Fernando Valley, two cars fell into a giant sinkhole. No one was injured.

But at least four fatalities were attributed to the storm.

A 55-year-old man was electrocuted by a downed power line Friday in Sherman Oaks on Sepulveda Boulevard just south of Burbank Boulevard.

In Victorville, where many motorists were stranded on flooded streets, rescuers found a person dead inside a submerged vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Two passengers died in separate crashes on rain-slick Interstate 15 in Mira Mesa and City Heights on Friday, the CHP said.

The drivers involved in the collisions were suspected of driving too fast in the rain, CHP Officer Jake Sanchez said.“In these types of conditions, speed plays a huge factor because if you drive fast it’s very easy to lose control,” he said.

In a sign of the power of the winds, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to more than 150 reports of downed electrical wires. Authorities urged the public to stay away from power lines and avoid touching any person or thing that has come into contact with one.

More than 100,000 people across Southern California lost power.

There also were multiple swift-water rescues. Several homeless people were rescued along the Los Angeles River, while in the Inland Empire, firefighters plucked motorists stranded in floodwaters.

Evacuation orders were issued Friday for areas where brush fires hit last summer, with officials worried about the potential for mudslides.

Among the areas evacuated was a section of Duarte.

But some residents, like Mike Shane, decided to remain.

Shane started hearing mud flow down his street on Opal Canyon Road on Friday night. "It sounded like a rushing river," he said.

But he never planned to leave his home, despite the city's evacuation order. He's lived in the area 17 years and has seen his share of mudslides, he said.

"There's no need to go," said Shane, as he stood in front of his house Saturday morning and watched trucks scoop up the thin layer of mud that lined his sidewalk. "I want to be here with my house and dog."

Shane's neighbor Rochelle Carpio, standing next to him in white and pink pajamas, nodded in agreement.

Carpio and her husband, Yvan, said this storm wasn't as bad as previous ones but that in general they usually don't listen to evacuation orders.

The Carpio family did, however, have an escape car packed with their four-month-old baby's essentials and emergency food in case they had to leave immediately. They said their property isn't damaged.

About a block away, Cecilia Cruz was bent over her flowers, lifted the sandbags that had guarded them from Friday's rains. Her hands and shoes were covered in thick mud as she worked.

Cruz went outside at 7:30 a.m., and didn't find any damage to her house. Previous mudslides from the month prior have been worse, said Cruz, who has lived in the area for eight years.

"The tractors do a good job and are able to remove the mud," she said, pointing to the layer of wet dirt that covered her driveway.

The Duarte evacuation order was lifted Saturday morning.

By Friday night, the street adjacent to Valley View Elementary School was overflowing with mud, rock and other debris.

As night fell, Austin Fuentes and his mother, Susan, heard the mudslide outside their front door.

“When we started getting heavy rain, we heard the mud flowing outside our house. You hear rocks tumbling and water rushing,” he said. “We’re just crossing our fingers we don’t have to clean up much more mud.”

Fuentes’ father and grandparents evacuated and were staying at a hotel just to be on the safe side.

“My grandparents have heart issues, and we felt it was safer for both of them not to be here,” Fuentes added.In the San Bernardino County mountains, a landslide the size of three football fields threatened several homes, a fire station and a major road used by hundreds of residents, fire officials said.