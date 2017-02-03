Gray skies and rain on tap for Super Bowl weekend

Weekend rainstorms are expected to dampen Southern California as football fans take their places in front of their television sets on Super Bowl Sunday.

Drizzling rain that started early Friday will continue to fall throughout Los Angeles County through the morning rush hour and is expected to taper off by the afternoon, bringing less than a quarter inch of precipitation, said Tom Fisher, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“It’s really not a big system,” he said. “It’s more of a traffic thing than anything else.”

A more significant, warmer storm system is expected to bring heavier rain Sunday night through at least Monday, Fisher said.

While there is still uncertainty about how big the system will be, the potential exists for periods of gusty winds and moderate to heavy rain, according to the weather service. Preliminary rainfall estimates are for half an inch to 2 inches, forecasters said.

Skies will be cloudy throughout the weekend, and high temperatures are expected to hover in the low to mid-60s before a slight warmup next week, Fisher said.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the weather service. West-facing beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties will be particularly impacted, with surf of 5 to 8 feet and rip currents possible Friday and Saturday.

