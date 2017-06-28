LAFD ambulance collides with car in Pacoima; 4 injured

Two firefighters and two civilians were injured Wednesday morning in a crash in Pacoima that involved a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance, authorities said.

The ambulance and a private vehicle collided at 10:55 a.m. near the intersection of Osborne Street and San Fernando Road, according to the Fire Department. Television news footage showed firefighters removing the driver of the badly damaged car.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash, said Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman for the department.

The ambulance was transporting a female patient to a hospital at the time of the crash, with one firefighter driving the vehicle and another firefighter in the back with the patient, Bastman said.

The two male firefighters and the patient were taken to a hospital and were in fair condition Wednesday afternoon, Bastman said.

The male driver of the car was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to the Fire Department.

hailey.branson@latimes.com

Twitter: @haileybranson