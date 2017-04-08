Authorities release one man, detain another in Lancaster fatal shooting

Authorities have released one man and detained another in connection with a fatal shooting in Lancaster on Friday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Lancaster deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Nugent Street shortly after 11 p.m., according to the department. When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. A group of family and friends were gathered in the garage at the location, authorities said.

Authorities first reported that they had arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of murder, stating that he had argued with the victim and then shot him. Later, homicide detectives discovered that the man was not the shooter and he was released from custody, the department said.

“Further investigation revealed that a man at the gathering identifying himself as a witness may be the shooter,” the department stated.

The man has been located and is being detained at the Lancaster station pending further investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

