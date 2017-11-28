Sisters, 11 and 12, reported missing from Lancaster

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding two young sisters reported missing in Lancaster.
Relinne, 11, and Derinne Harris, 12, left their Lancaster residence together early Monday evening after an argument with their mother, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Dan Nagelmann.
They were last seen at the home, located in the 4700 block of West Avenue J7, between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The girls don’t have cellphones and didn’t show up for school Tuesday. Detectives checked in with their friends, who said they didn’t know where the sisters were.
Their mother told deputies that the girls may be with their father, Deshaun Montell Paul Carter, whom they haven’t seen for several years. His last known address is in Oregon. Carter, 30, is 5 feet 5, 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
“It’s more of a guess,” Nagelmann said. “Detectives are trying to contact him to see if he knows anything.”
Anyone with information about the girls’ whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (661) 948-8466.
