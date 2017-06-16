One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by cadets was driven a significant number of miles, source says

At least one of three Los Angeles police cruisers allegedly stolen by LAPD cadets was driven a significant number of miles since the vehicle was last used for official police business, according to a police source familiar with the investigation into the thefts.

The high mileage suggests the teens drove the black-and-white patrol car for a fairly lengthy distance, and investigators are trying to determine what the teens were doing with the vehicles as well as where they went.

Detectives are checking various cameras that read license plates around the Los Angeles area to see if the cruisers might have been captured, according to multiple police sources. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details about the ongoing investigation.

Department officials said the three cadets led officers on car chases through the streets of South L.A. on Wednesday in a pair of stolen police cruisers. The car chases ended in separate crashes.

The thefts and chases sparked an investigation that revealed some of the cadets may have also stolen a bulletproof vest, two stun guns and two police radios, LAPD Chief Charlie Beck told reporters.

Beck said the cadets “may have been impersonating” police while driving the stolen cruisers, and asked anyone living in Central and South Los Angeles or Inglewood who might have information to contact police.

The recovered stun guns could also provide useful information to investigators as they try to piece together what the cadets had been doing. Data can be downloaded from the Tasers that show whether the devices were fired and if so, for how long. LAPD officials often look at such data when evaluating whether officers were justified in using force against someone.

The teens, who were not identified because they are minors, were arrested in connection with the theft of the cruisers and other LAPD property, Beck said. All three teens are members of the cadet program and from 15 to 17 years old, Beck said. He added that all three were involved in the vehicle thefts but that it was not immediately clear which teens were involved in the theft of the other equipment.

The department became aware that two LAPD cruisers had gone missing around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, sparking an investigation that Beck said “almost immediately” focused on a 16-year-old female cadet assigned to the 77th Street Division after officials found video of the teen fueling the car at a city gas pump. About 9:30 p.m., two stolen cruisers were spotted near the 77th Street Division’s headquarters.

A chase began after the drivers ignored officers’ commands to pull over, Beck said.

The stolen cars separated at some point, resulting in two chases that both ended in car wrecks. One of the stolen cruisers crashed near San Pedro and 77th streets, while the other collided with an uninvolved motorist near Central Avenue and Adams Boulevard, Beck said.

Los Angeles police officers who were chasing one of the vehicles were also involved in a crash. No officers were injured, Beck said.

One of the cadets was wearing a spare bulletproof vest used for training purposes when the crash happened, the chief said.

A subsequent investigation revealed that a third car had also been taken by the cadets, but it was quickly recovered near the LAPD’s 77th Street station, Beck said. Two Tasers, two police radios and a bulletproof vest were also recovered during the investigation, he said.

One of the cruisers was stolen from the parking garage at Central Division downtown several days ago, according to two law enforcement sources. One of the others was taken from the 77th Street Division, one source said.

One of the cars may have been missing since late May, according to Beck, who said investigators are still trying to piece together a timeline of the cadets’ alleged actions.

Thousands of young people between 13 and 20 have participated in the LAPD’s cadet program. The goal is to foster relationships between the city’s youth and police while helping participants develop skills that will aid them later in life. Currently, about 2,300 cadets are enrolled.

Cadets participate in an 18-week academy training program, taking various classes while getting an introduction to police work. After completing their training, cadets can be assigned to one of the city’s police stations, where they may volunteer for a wide array of tasks, including passing out fliers alerting residents about crimes in their neighborhood.

