Two LAPD officers injured in downtown crash

Two Los Angeles police officers were injured in a downtown collision with a produce truck early Tuesday.
At about 1:30 a.m., the officers were driving a patrol vehicle northbound on Los Angeles Street and collided with a Frankie's Produce truck that was turning left on Temple Street, ABC7 reported.
The two officers were hospitalized. They were conscious and talking, and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, LAPD Lt. Allen Schubert told ABC7.
The driver of the produce truck was cooperating with investigators, Schubert said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
