Newsletters
Essential California: The devastation from Northern California's firestorms comes into grim focus
L.A. Now California: This just in
LOCAL L.A. Now

Here's what the LAPD wants baseball fans to know before Game 6 of the World Series

Alene Tchekmedyian
Contact Reporter

Attending Game 6 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium? Los Angeles police have laid out some ground rules.

Even though Tuesday is Halloween, baseball fans won’t be allowed inside with masks or toy weapons. Also, there’s no tailgating allowed at the stadium.

From 6 a.m. to midnight Tuesday and Wednesday, parking is prohibited in the following areas:

  • Stadium Way between Academy Road and Scott Avenue
  • Academy Road between Morton Avenue and Stadium Way
  • Scott Avenue between Boylston Street and Elysian Park Drive

Game 6 against the Astros starts Tuesday at 5 p.m.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
65°