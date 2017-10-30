Here's what the LAPD wants baseball fans to know before Game 6 of the World Series

Attending Game 6 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium? Los Angeles police have laid out some ground rules.

Even though Tuesday is Halloween, baseball fans won’t be allowed inside with masks or toy weapons. Also, there’s no tailgating allowed at the stadium.

From 6 a.m. to midnight Tuesday and Wednesday, parking is prohibited in the following areas:

Stadium Way between Academy Road and Scott Avenue

Academy Road between Morton Avenue and Stadium Way

Scott Avenue between Boylston Street and Elysian Park Drive

Game 6 against the Astros starts Tuesday at 5 p.m.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek