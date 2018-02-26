LAPD fatally shoot burglary suspect at marijuana dispensary in South L.A.

A Los Angeles police officer shot and killed a suspect after responding Sunday morning to a report of a burglary at a marijuana dispensary in a strip mall, authorities said.
Officers in South L.A. received a call about 7:30 a.m. of a burglary alarm in the 2100 block of West Century Boulevard, near the city's border with Inglewood, said Officer Mike Lopez, an L.A. Police Department spokesman.
Police arrived at the strip mall, which includes a Domino's Pizza and the dispensary, and confronted an armed Latino male. At least one officer opened fire, killing the suspect, Lopez said.
Authorities said a weapon was recovered at the scene but did not identify the type of weapon.
Paramedics pronounced the suspect dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of family members.
No officers were injured.
The incident is under investigation by the LAPD's Force Investigation Division, the inspector general and the Los Angeles County district attorney's office, which is standard practice for police shootings.
