Man shot and killed in Home Depot parking lot by security guard

A security guard shot and killed a man in a Home Depot parking lot in South Los Angeles on Sunday after the victim had gotten into an altercation at the store, according to police.

The victim of the shooting, 30-year-old Carlos Lara Jr., had allegedly attempted to assault someone at the home goods store and then tried to drive away, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

A security guard in the parking lot outside the Home Depot on the 1800 block of Slauson Avenue then shot at Lara as he tried to leave the scene, according to Citywide News Service. Lara was killed.

The person Lara allegedly attacked at the store was also hospitalized for injuries, according to the LAPD.

The LAPD detained the security guard at the scene but has not charged him with any crime.