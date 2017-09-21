Off-duty LAPD officer killed in motorcycle crash in Porter Ranch

An off-duty LAPD officer on a motorcycle was killed in a traffic collision in Porter Ranch on Thursday evening, police said.
The officer, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, said Officer Norma Eisenman, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.
The collision was reported just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Tampa Avenue and Chatsworth Street.
It’s not clear what led to the crash, or if the driver of the car — who stayed at the scene — was injured.
