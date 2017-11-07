Juvenile arrested in shooting death of Cal State Fullerton student

Los Angeles police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Cal State Fullerton student at a Halloween party last month, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect, who was identified only as a juvenile male, has been charged with murder in the Oct. 28 killing of 19-year-old Alex Zepeda of Wilmington, the LAPD said in a news release.

Zepeda was attending a party in the 1100 block of Cruces Street in Wilmington and walked outside to meet a few of his friends when he was shot and killed, authorities said.

Members of the rival Eastside and Westside Wilmas gangs attended the party, and the LAPD said the shooting stemmed “from decades of rivalry between these two gangs and the boundaries which divide them.”

Investigators do not believe Zepeda was a gang member, according to Officer Mike Lopez, a department spokesman.

Homicide detectives from the LAPD’s Harbor Division arrested the juvenile on Nov. 2. He is being held at the Los Padrinos Juvenile Detention Center in Downey, police said.

Zepeda was a sophomore at Cal State Fullerton and competitive soccer player who graduated from Phinneas Banning High School in 2016, according to a descrption written on a GoFundMe account setup in his memory.

“We believe it is easy to say that he touched every heart and soul he met,” the page read. “His unrepeatable personality, charm and energy kept him surrounded with love and friendship throughout his whole life.”

CAPTION The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. CAPTION The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. CAPTION A day after a gunman entered a small Baptist church in Texas and killed 26 people, investigators on Nov. 6 were honing in on what connections the suspect might have had with the tight-knit, rural congregation. A day after a gunman entered a small Baptist church in Texas and killed 26 people, investigators on Nov. 6 were honing in on what connections the suspect might have had with the tight-knit, rural congregation. CAPTION Johnnie Langendorff was driving to the home he shares with his girlfriend in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when he saw two men exchanging gunfire outside the town’s First Baptist Church. Johnnie Langendorff was driving to the home he shares with his girlfriend in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when he saw two men exchanging gunfire outside the town’s First Baptist Church. CAPTION At least 26 people were shot and killed Sunday when a 26-year-old gunman dressed in black opened fire at a Baptist church in a small town near San Antonio, Texas. At least 26 people were shot and killed Sunday when a 26-year-old gunman dressed in black opened fire at a Baptist church in a small town near San Antonio, Texas. CAPTION At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. President Trump kicked off his five-nation Asia tour in Japan. A year ago, California appeared to be cracking down on those reluctant to vaccinate children. Artist Young-il Ahn has been making paintings for decades. At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. President Trump kicked off his five-nation Asia tour in Japan. A year ago, California appeared to be cracking down on those reluctant to vaccinate children. Artist Young-il Ahn has been making paintings for decades.

james.queally@latimes.com

Follow @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.