Man is fatally shot in the Leimert Park area

Police are searching for suspects in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man Wednesday in the Leimert Park area.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting was reported about 2:20 p.m. near 8th Avenue and Stocker Plaza.

Police found the victim unconscious with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the scene.

A black Volkswagen Jetta with a man in his 20s and a female passenger is being sought by police. The vehicle was last seeing going east on 42nd Street, police said.

There have been three homicides within the last 12 months within one mile of Tuesday’s incident, according to the Homicide Report, The Times’ online database.

jeff.landa@latimes.com

Twitter: @JeffLanda