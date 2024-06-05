Police seek suspects who pushed homeless man into MacArthur Park Lake, killing him

Firefighters found a homeless man face-down in MacArthur Park Lake on Wednesday morning and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are searching for two men who were seen on surveillance video pushing a homeless man into MacArthur Park Lake, killing him, authorities announced.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to the 2200 block of West Sixth Street about 8:18 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found a man face-down in the lake and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Los Angeles police arrived about 8:28 a.m. for a death investigation, according to LAPD Officer David Cuellar. After reviewing video footage from the park, investigators discovered that the victim was pushed into the lake by two men who appeared to be between 30 and 40 years old. The case is being investigated as a possible homicide.

The victim was a homeless man about 40 to 45 years old, Cuellar said. His identity hasn’t been released by authorities.