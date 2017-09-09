Videos capture dramatic lightning storm in Los Angeles

Parts of Southern California experienced a lightning show Saturday night as thunderstorms moved through.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of northern Los Angeles County, saying hail and damaging 60 mph wind gusts were possible.

Officials also said localized flooding was possible in northern areas including Palmdale and Lancaster.

Thunderstorms were also possible Sunday and Monday, the NWS said, due to a low-pressure system.

Here are some videos of the lightning: