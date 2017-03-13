Magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolts Loma Linda

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the Inland Empire late Monday, rattling Loma Linda and nearby communities.

The temblor occurred about 10:06 p.m. and the epicenter was about 1.2 miles east of Loma Linda, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials initially said the quake was a magnitude 3.8 but later downgraded the reading.

The quake was felt across the Inland Empire — including Riverside, Redlands and San Bernardino — as well as in communities on the eastern edge of Los Angeles County, according to the USGS.

Minutes later, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake occurred about 20 miles away, striking about 7.5 miles north of Banning.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage from either earthquake.

