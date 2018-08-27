Police arrest battery suspect who barricaded himself in a Long Beach home for nearly six hours

Police arrested a man suspected of battery after he barricaded himself in a home for nearly six hours, prompting the evacuation of the surrounding neighborhood, Long Beach police said Sunday.
Officers responded about 7:45 a.m. to a report of a battery occurring in the 900 block of Gaviota Avenue, said Long Beach Police Department Det. Jennifer Arzola. Police found two victims, identified as the father and brother of the suspect. One had minor injuries and the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police confronted the suspect, who pointed a gun at an officer before fleeing inside a home, authorities said. A SWAT team was then called to the scene.
Residents in the neighborhood were evacuated during the hours-long standoff and officials closed streets from Rose to Walnut avenues and 8th to 10th streets.
The suspect was arrested about 1:25 p.m. but was taken to a local hospital after he was bitten by a police dog, authorities said.
The incident remains under investigation.