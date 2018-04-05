Long Beach police identify victims of double homicide

Long Beach police have identified the victims of a shooting that left two people dead in the city about midnight Wednesday.
Suy Phavong, 52, and Panha Nhean, 35, both of Long Beach, were shot and killed inside a detached converted garage in the 5300 block of Orange Avenue about midnight on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Long Beach Police Department.
Another man, identified only as a 47-year-old Long Beach resident, was also shot and sustained a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
Investigators do not have any information on a motive or suspect in the slayings. A department spokeswoman could not say if any of the victims lived at the address where the shooting took place or how the victims knew one another.
Follow @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.