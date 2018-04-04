Advertisement

Gunfire leaves 2 dead, 1 wounded in Long Beach

James Queally
By
Apr 04, 2018 | 9:50 AM

Two people were killed and a third was wounded when gunfire broke out in North Long Beach early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Long Beach police responding to a report of gunshots in the 5300 block of Orange Avenue around midnight Tuesday found three men who had been shot in the torso, according to Arantxa Chavarria, a public information officer for the Long Beach Police Department.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another died at a local hospital, Chavarria said. The third man's wounds were not considered life-threatening. None were identified.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, according to Chavarria, who could not immediately offer details on a motive or suspect.

