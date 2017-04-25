High-speed pursuit ends in Bellflower with gunfire

A high-speed pursuit came to an end Tuesday morning after police fired shots on a vehicle in Bellflower.

One person was taken into custody just after 6:50 a.m. and a second suspect appeared to be injured. The condition of the injured person was not immediately known.

The pursuit started just after 6 a.m. in Long Beach and crossed multiple freeways. As the driver zoomed across the 710 and 105 freeways, a squad of patrol cruisers followed the speeding vehicle.

The driver exited the freeway and drove through the streets of Norwalk and Bellflower for several blocks.

The driver led Long Beach police into a cul-de-sac and parking lot outside a storage facility. After the driver turned out of the parking lot, several patrol cruisers surrounded the vehicle.

At that point, it appeared shots were fired at the vehicle, which came to a stop.

Moments later, a passenger emerged with his arms up. The person was taken into custody.

Protected by a ballistic shield, a group of officers then approached the driver, who remained seated inside the vehicle.

As officers tugged at the driver, the vehicle moved forward and came to a rest next to a palm tree. The driver did not appear to be moving.

