Armed robbery suspect is shot and wounded by Long Beach police

Police in Long Beach shot and wounded a person suspected of carrying out an armed robbery Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 3:20 p.m. while officers were investigating the robbery near Lemon Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway, according to Marlene Arrona, a spokeswoman for the Long Beach Police Department.

The shooting was about two blocks from Long Beach Polytechnic High School.

At least one officer shot the suspect, who was identified as a male. His name and age were not released.

He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, but Arrona did not disclose the type of weapon. Additional details about the armed robbery that preceded the shooting were also not released.

The shooting led to closure of Pacific Coast Highway between Orange Avenue and Martin Luther King.

No officers were injured in the incident, which is under investigation by the Police Department as well as the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

