Divers comb L.A. River in Long Beach after woman's body found

Detectives are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found early Thursday on a rocky embankment in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach.

The body was found about 1:30 a.m. by several people who were walking along the river just south of the Ocean Boulevard bridge, said Lt. John Kanaley of the Long Beach Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the body on the rock pile, he said. She was clothed and appeared to be in her 30s.

Police were trying to determine the cause of death. No estimate was given for how long the body had been on the embankment.

Officers later stopped a vehicle seen leaving the scene, police Sgt. James Richardson said.

“The occupants of the vehicle are being interviewed by police,” he said. “Their involvement is unknown at this time.”

A dive team was scouring the river for additional clues.

