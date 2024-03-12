Search continues for nurse swept away by San Gabriel River
Search efforts continue for a woman swept away by the San Gabriel River last weekend, with authorities vowing on Tuesday to find her.
The 59-year-old Asian woman, whose name has not been released, was part of a group of travel nurses hiking in the Angeles National Forest. They were believed to have been heading to the famed Bridge to Nowhere, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel.
Members of the group parked their vehicles near Heaton Flats Trail, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.
Six hikers were airlifted to safety Wednesday from around 9,000 feet on Mt. Baldy, according to authorities.
A nurse in the group called for help on Saturday at 9:51 a.m. after the woman fell into the river near the trail.
Authorities said they believe the woman was attempting to cross the river when she lost her footing and fell into the coursing water. She was last seen that day being pushed down river by the rapid waters.
Lt. Elisabeth Sachs of the San Dimas sheriff’s station said Tuesday afternoon that the search, which began Saturday, was ongoing. “We will continue to search for her until she’s found,” Sachs said.
The San Gabriel River pools near the south end of Highway 39, Sachs said, where two dams create reservoirs.
Between Saturday and Monday, the Sheriff’s Department deployed 60 personnel to the scene, authorities said. Mountain rescue teams, emergency medical technicians from the department’s special enforcement bureau, and the U.S. Forest service have lent their services as well.
Sheriff’s teams also deployed unmanned drones in the area.
The body of Lifei ‘Ada’ Huang, 22, who went missing Feb. 4 while on a solo trek at Mt. Baldy, was recovered Sunday, according to officials.
San Dimas sheriff’s personnel encourage hikers to exercise extreme caution when crossing streams, rivers, or creeks.
The Sheriff’s Department offered these tips for safe crossing:
- Stick to calmer sections of the current.
- Avoid water higher than your knees because it’s easy to be knocked off balance in deep waters.
- Bear in mind that logs and rocks used for footing can be slippery.
- It’s best to cross upstream to face the currents.
- Never cross above a waterfall or logjam.
