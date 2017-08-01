Suspect dead, 2 Los Banos officers shot after gunfire erupts during a struggle

Two police officers in Los Banos were in stable condition after they were shot Monday during a struggle that left a man dead.

The injured officers, whose identities were not released, were being treated at a hospital, according to the Los Banos Police Department. The suspect was also hospitalized Monday and later died.

Police received a call at 6:18 a.m. from a child who reported their father broke into a Los Banos apartment through a window, authorities said.

The husband and wife had been separated for a year, and he was not living with his family at the time, police said.

When the first officer arrived to the 2100 block of Gilbert Gonzalez Jr. Drive, he met the man’s children, who directed him to the apartment.

The officer saw the 39-year-old man, who has not been identified, in the kitchen near the front door.

“The officer attempted to convince the suspect to step outside so the two could speak further but the suspect was argumentative and would not comply with officer's requests,” the police department said in a statement.

At some point, police said, a struggle erupted between the man and the officer.

The officer deployed a Taser, but the man removed the electrical probes and the skirmish continued, authorities said.

A second officer arrived to help restrain the man, but another struggle erupted and a shooting occurred, police said.

The Los Banos Enterprise reported that the officers were shot by a suspect who got hold of an officer’s weapon and fired.

The police department is investigating.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA