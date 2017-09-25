A California man is more than $1 million richer after winning twice on scratchers

State lottery officials say a Southern California man was lucky not just once, but twice after he purchased two scratcher tickets that turned out to be $1 million and $1,000 winners, respectively.
Mario Martinez walked into the Santa Fe Springs lottery office with winning tickets in the “Twisted Scratchers” and “50X the Money” games, officials said last week. Martinez had purchased the tickets at a gas station in Pico-Union.
According to the lottery website, the odds of winning the $1,000 prize on “Twisted Scratchers” are 1 in 29,721. The odds of winning the top $1 million prize on the “50X the Money” game are 1 in 1.2 million.
The odds of winning both games simultaneously are in the billions.
The store that sold Martinez his tickets will receive a check for $5,000 for selling the $1 million ticket.
