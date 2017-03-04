One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson arrested after alleged altercation at LAX

One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson was arrested Friday night after he allegedly dragged a photographer to the ground and then went after a woman taking cellphone video at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

Tomlinson, 25, was arrested on a charge of simple battery and released after posting bond of $20,000 early Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s Inmate Information Center.

Tomlinson was with a female companion when the altercation occurred at the Terminal 4 baggage claim around 8:25 p.m., LAX police said in a statement.

The singer pulled the photographer, causing him to fall backward and strike his head on the floor, witnesses told police.

Tomlinson also allegedly attempted to take a cellphone away from a woman who was recording his companion, authorities said.

The singer grabbed the woman by the waist, causing her to also fall to the floor. The woman was also struck in the eye during the incident, police said.

Radar Online posted video that allegedly shows the incident.

The photographer was taken to a local hospital for treatment and the woman taking the cellphone video was treated at the scene, police said. Both filed Private Persons Arrest statements.

Representatives for the singer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tomlinson has a scheduled March 29 court date.

