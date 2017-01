An anonymous social media post threatening Loyola High School in Harvard Heights prompted campus officials to cancel classes Wednesday.

The school was notified of the post Tuesday night. School officials said they canceled classes and on-campus activities as a precautionary measure “in collaboration with the FBI and the LAPD.”

It was not immediately clear where the threat was posted.

sarah.parvini@latimes.com

For more California news follow me on Twitter: @sarahparvini